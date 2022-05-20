Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). indie Semiconductor posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 140.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

In other news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $63,502.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,542. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDI remained flat at $$6.74 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 693,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,096. The company has a market cap of $952.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

