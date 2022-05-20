Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,728. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a current ratio of 409.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.