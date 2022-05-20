Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) to report $13.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.60 million and the highest is $14.00 million. NeoGames reported sales of $12.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $53.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.60 million to $55.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $54.42 million, with estimates ranging from $48.70 million to $58.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 6,940.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after buying an additional 1,726,113 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 606,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 349,648 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 256,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 246,842 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at $6,353,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $278.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,268.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $73.54.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

