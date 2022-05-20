Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.85 Million

Equities analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) to post sales of $99.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.50 million to $101.40 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $85.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $428.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $422.33 million to $433.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $508.12 million, with estimates ranging from $488.50 million to $523.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

In other news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $39,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

