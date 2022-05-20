Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $103.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $103.80 million. Paycor HCM reported sales of $88.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year sales of $420.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $413.60 million to $422.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $493.13 million, with estimates ranging from $476.00 million to $511.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paycor HCM.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. Paycor HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,091,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ PYCR opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of -28.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $39.71.
Paycor HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.