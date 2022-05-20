Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $103.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $103.80 million. Paycor HCM reported sales of $88.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year sales of $420.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $413.60 million to $422.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $493.13 million, with estimates ranging from $476.00 million to $511.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. Paycor HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,091,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of -28.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

