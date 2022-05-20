Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Post reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $5.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $709,164.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Post by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,326 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,200,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Post by 23.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after purchasing an additional 336,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Post by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,096,000 after purchasing an additional 267,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 355.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,611,000 after purchasing an additional 266,117 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POST opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.66. Post has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $82.99.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

