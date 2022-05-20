Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) will post $66.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.00 million. PROS posted sales of $62.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $269.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.36 million to $271.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $295.10 million, with estimates ranging from $288.00 million to $304.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. The company had revenue of $66.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

PROS stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. PROS has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $54,652.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,211.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 70.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,744,000 after buying an additional 85,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 34.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 15.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

