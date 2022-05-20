Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Million

Brokerages expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) will announce $3.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $4.18 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $1.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $15.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $17.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.34 million, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.25). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 568.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCYC shares. B. Riley cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.08.

Shares of BCYC opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.14 and a quick ratio of 12.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $504.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.55. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $62.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

