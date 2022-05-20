Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Capital Product Partners posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 50.54% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPLP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPLP opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $298.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

About Capital Product Partners (Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.