Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Capital Product Partners posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.
Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 50.54% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CPLP opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $298.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 10.34%.
About Capital Product Partners (Get Rating)
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.
Read More
