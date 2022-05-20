Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $436.88 Million

Analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) to post sales of $436.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $435.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $438.22 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $424.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TAST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $1.44 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $76.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 52.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 137,491 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 138,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

