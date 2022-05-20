Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) will announce $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.68. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $6.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.
In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,266,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,826 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after purchasing an additional 839,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after purchasing an additional 387,659 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CLF stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $34.04.
About Cleveland-Cliffs (Get Rating)
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
