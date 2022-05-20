Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) will report $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.68. Cohu reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

COHU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,966.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,667,000 after buying an additional 1,113,367 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Cohu by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after buying an additional 288,557 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cohu by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,107,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,176,000 after buying an additional 161,254 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after purchasing an additional 495,304 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. Cohu has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05.

Cohu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

