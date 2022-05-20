Zacks: Brokerages Expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.18. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $244.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.98%.

CVGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

CVGI stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.26. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

