Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 25,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leiv Lea acquired 35,160 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 80,160 shares of company stock worth $123,446 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

