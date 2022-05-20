Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Cytosorbents posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a negative net margin of 71.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytosorbents presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $98.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 413,485 shares during the period. Avenir Corp grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,787,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 391,890 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,127,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 181,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 168,712 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 161,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

