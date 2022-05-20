Zacks: Brokerages Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) will report $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $9.21 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $10.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. MasTec’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.73.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasTec has a 12-month low of $70.72 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

