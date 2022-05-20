Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) will report sales of $218.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.73 million and the lowest is $217.40 million. Mission Produce reported sales of $234.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year sales of $951.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $946.20 million to $957.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

AVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mission Produce by 10.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mission Produce by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mission Produce by 403.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 48,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the first quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mission Produce by 21.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 54,374 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $913.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

