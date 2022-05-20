Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $121.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.10 million and the highest is $126.60 million. Nautilus reported sales of $206.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $591.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $586.90 million to $596.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $496.60 million, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $516.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nautilus.

Several analysts have recently commented on NLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

In other news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Nautilus by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,016,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,359,000 after buying an additional 718,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 78,631 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Nautilus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nautilus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 753,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 248,861 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLS stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.73. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

