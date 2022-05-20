Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Brokerages expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.18). Nutanix posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $1,099,420.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Nutanix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

