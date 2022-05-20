Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to Announce $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.15. Paycom Software posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $7.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.29.

NYSE PAYC opened at $269.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.25. Paycom Software has a one year low of $259.95 and a one year high of $558.97.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $2,645,331.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,181,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $3,934,164 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after acquiring an additional 615,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after acquiring an additional 356,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,065,000 after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 25.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after acquiring an additional 304,054 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

