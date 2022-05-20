Zacks: Brokerages Expect PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PetMed Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. PetMed Express also reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PetMed Express will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PetMed Express.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

PETS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PetMed Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

PetMed Express stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.55. PetMed Express has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 43,717 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

