Zacks: Brokerages Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $917.42 Million

Analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) to post $917.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $881.00 million to $954.25 million. ResMed reported sales of $876.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total transaction of $1,904,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $1,375,449.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,497,701 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,848,017,000 after purchasing an additional 254,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,239,867,000 after buying an additional 310,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,699,351,000 after buying an additional 255,361 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in ResMed by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after buying an additional 875,001 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $197.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.88. ResMed has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

