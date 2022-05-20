Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. Sotera Health reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 852.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 430,628 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 12.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 19.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after buying an additional 664,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 288,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,037. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.58.

About Sotera Health (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.