Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.90 Million

Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $204.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.82 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $172.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $855.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $851.20 million to $858.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.27.

Shares of TNDM opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 912.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.06. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $155.86.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 18,915 shares worth $1,870,161. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.