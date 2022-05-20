Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.90 Million

Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $204.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.82 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $172.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $855.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $851.20 million to $858.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
Shares of TNDM opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 912.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.06. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $155.86.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 18,915 shares worth $1,870,161. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
