Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) to announce $5.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.59 billion. Mosaic reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year sales of $21.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $23.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.25 billion to $22.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $1,437,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $2,436,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 105,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS opened at $61.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.56. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

