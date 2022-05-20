Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) to Strong Sell

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Acer Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 1,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.