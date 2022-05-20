Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) to Hold

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price objective (down previously from $2.20) on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of FURY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.60. 70,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,388. Fury Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 66,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

