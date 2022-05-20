Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) to Hold

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

PXS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pyxis Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:PXS opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.73. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.28). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 50.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

