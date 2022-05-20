Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) to Hold

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the four trailing quarters. With the continued recovery of the U.S economy, the lending scenario is expected to improve, positioning Synovus to witness decent organic growth. The company’s strong loans and deposits growth support its financials by driving its net interest income (NII). Also, Synovus continues to witness improving credit quality. It has progressed on its "Synovus Forward" initiative, which will lead to expense reduction and revenue benefits. However, rising expenses on account of technological investments might impede bottom-line growth. Significant exposure to commercial and industrial loans is worrisome. Capital deployment activities seem unsustainable amid high debt levels.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of SNV traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.50. 7,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,725. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $37.98 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,100 shares of company stock worth $277,159. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

