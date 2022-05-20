Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) to Strong Sell

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in providing therapy for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. It also provides therapy in the areas of oncology, immunology, inflammation, allergy and respiratory diseases. UCB delivers small and large molecule solutions to specialists for use in the treatment of severe diseases. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

UCBJF stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.11. UCB has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

