Zacks Investment Research Lowers BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) to Hold

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on BioVie from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioVie in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ BIVI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,564. BioVie has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $71.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioVie by 45.0% in the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BioVie by 90.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioVie by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

