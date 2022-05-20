Zacks Investment Research Lowers Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Hold

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $7.25 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centennial is a pure-play Permian Basin oil producer. The company has a huge acreage position in the Delaware Basin, which is likely to provide it with years of production. The upstream energy player has more than 73,500 net acres and 15 years of drilling inventory in the prolific basin, which makes its production outlook bright. The firm recently announced that it has signed an accord to merge with Colgate Energy Partners. The agreement, approved by both the firms’ board of directors and likely to close in the second half of this year, will create a $7 billion Permian Basin pure-play. However, the company is still not paying any dividend when many of the upstream players are paying hefty dividend yields, especially when oil price is trading at handsome prices. Rising lease operating expenses are hurting the firm’s bottom-line.”

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDEV. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

CDEV stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,337,157. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 5.21. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,425,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $148,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,728 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 11,401,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,181,000 after purchasing an additional 162,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,413,772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $84,039,000 after buying an additional 241,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,696,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,259,000 after buying an additional 3,289,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after buying an additional 7,529,250 shares in the last quarter.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.