Zacks Investment Research Lowers Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) to Hold

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

CCSI stock traded down 0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,743. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12 month low of 34.81 and a 12 month high of 69.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 55.18 and its 200-day moving average is 57.65.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 90.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 90.94 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCSI. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $477,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $23,980,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

