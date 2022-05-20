Zacks Investment Research Lowers FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) to Sell

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on FlexShopper from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FPAY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.45. FlexShopper has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FlexShopper by 91.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FlexShopper by 50.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

