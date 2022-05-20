Zacks Investment Research Lowers SPX (NYSE:SPXC) to Hold

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPXC. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. SPX has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $68.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,650,000 after purchasing an additional 64,267 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,159,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

