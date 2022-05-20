Zacks Investment Research Lowers Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) to Hold

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Synlogic from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Synlogic stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 3,067.42% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synlogic will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth $20,333,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

