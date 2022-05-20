Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) to Hold

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vista Gold by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,672,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 556,425 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp raised its position in Vista Gold by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 3,424,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,461,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 80,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 440,759 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

