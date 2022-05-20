Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) to “Buy”

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Celcuity from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of CELC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 189,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,241. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $85.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 22.37 and a quick ratio of 34.06.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celcuity will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 311,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

