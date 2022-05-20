Zacks Investment Research Upgrades McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to “Buy”

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “McCormick's shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company capitalizes on healthy and flavorful cooking, increased digital engagement and purpose-minded practices. The robust recovery in the away-from-home demand bodes well. These factors drove first-quarter fiscal 2022 top line, which rose year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company strategically increased its presence through acquisitions to grow its portfolio. Management is optimistic about its pipeline of innovation for 2022. However, McCormick’s gross profit margin contracted 220 basis points (bps) thanks to increased cost inflation in the quarter. The company is facing broad-based supply chain-related hurdles. That said, McCormick is on track to counter the inflationary pressure through various pricing and cost-saving actions.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MKC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NYSE:MKC opened at $89.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average is $95.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

