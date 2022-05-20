Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Hold

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

MBIN opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 47.17% and a return on equity of 28.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers acquired 12,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 4,500 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.