Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) to Hold

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palisade Bio Inc. is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies which help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio Inc., formerly known as Seneca Biopharma Inc., is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

PALI stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Palisade Bio has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palisade Bio will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palisade Bio by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

