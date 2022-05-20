Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) to Hold

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Palisade Bio Inc. is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies which help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio Inc., formerly known as Seneca Biopharma Inc., is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palisade Bio will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palisade Bio by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.
Palisade Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palisade Bio (PALI)
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palisade Bio (PALI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.