Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZETA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Zeta Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of ZETA opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 389.93% and a negative net margin of 61.52%. The company had revenue of $134.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 million. Analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $883,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

