Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) COO Harry Margolis Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) COO Harry Margolis sold 6,000 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $13,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 754,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Harry Margolis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Harry Margolis sold 6,457 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $21,695.52.

On Thursday, April 7th, Harry Margolis sold 5,874 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $25,904.34.

ZVIA stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 39.61% and a negative return on equity of 211.71%. The company had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zevia PBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

