Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) EVP Robert Gay Sells 9,200 Shares

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) EVP Robert Gay sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $20,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 885,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Robert Gay sold 6,627 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $22,266.72.

On Thursday, April 7th, Robert Gay sold 6,029 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $26,648.18.

Shares of ZVIA stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 39.61% and a negative return on equity of 211.71%. The business had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZVIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

