Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker Sells 6,755 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Z traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.96. 5,624,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,402,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.03. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $124.70.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1,218.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Zillow Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,935,000 after buying an additional 1,754,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,887,000 after buying an additional 1,706,141 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.