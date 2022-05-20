Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker Sells 6,755 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Z traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.96. 5,624,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,402,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.03. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $124.70.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
