$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:HBIO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. 140,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,903. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.76 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, CEO James W. Green purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James W. Green bought 10,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,887,847. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

