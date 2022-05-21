$0.03 EPS Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,319,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,887,847. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 8.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 209.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBIO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 140,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,903. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

