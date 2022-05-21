$0.04 EPS Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Under Armour reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

NYSE:UAA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,909,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,052. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67.

Under Armour announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

