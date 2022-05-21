$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

DH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.47. 1,123,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

