$0.08 EPS Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.
Shares of TDS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 833,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,417. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.07.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 80.90%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.