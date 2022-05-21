$0.08 EPS Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

TDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of TDS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 833,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,417. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 80.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

